Career Fair on 3/9

Turn the impossible into possible Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

The People's Resource Center will be holding their 8th Annual Career Fair at Wheaton Public Library on Thursday, March 9th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. This career fair will allow for the impossible to become possible in your job search.

The career fair will have representatives from various companies within the area which will give them the opportunity to see your resume and to speak with you face-to-face. This process could eventually lead to you securing employment.

Here is a list of the companies that will be at this job fair.

- Catholic Charities

- Duly Health & Care

- DuPage Public Safety Communications

- DuPage Regional Office of Education

- Elmhurst Park District

- FIRSTstudent

- Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

- Goodwill

- Home Helpers Home Care

- Illinois Tollway

- Little Friends, Inc.

- Magentrol/Ametek

- Morton Arboretum

- Northern Illinois Food Bank

- NOW Foods

- Pace

- People's Resource Center

- SSA Group

- Wyndemere

Other community resources will be there to give you resume assistance and interview assistance if you do not have a resume or if you find yourself having some difficulty expressing yourself and selling yourself to a complete stranger in an interview setting. There will also be representatives there from College of DuPage, Poised for Success, Quad County Urban League, Symbol Training Institute, and workNet DuPage. Dress up sort of spiffy because you will be able to take a free professional photo that you will be able to place upon your LinkedIn profile.

The People's Resource Center Career Fair is free of charge, but you do have to register at this link. The registration form will ask for your name, your email address, your phone number, and how you heard about this job fair.

The Wheaton Public Library is located at 225 N. Cross Street.