2023 Big East Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The 2023 Big East Conference Men's Basketball Tournament presented by Jeep will be played from Wednesday, March 8th to Saturday, March 11th at Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash

The Big East Conference was very good this season with four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and with seven of the eleven teams having ten or more wins this season. The reason why so many talented players decide to play in the Big East is that this tournament is always at Madison Square Garden. To say that you played basketball at the Madison Square Garden in your lifetime is a remarkable achievement, even if it is owned by James Dolan.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST). All of the games will be televised on FS1 except for the Big East Championship Game that will air on Fox.

First Round - Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: #8 St. John's (17-14) vs #9 Butler (14-17) - 3 PM.

Game 2: #7 Seton Hall (17-14) vs #10 DePaul (9-22) - 5:30 PM.

Game 3: #6 Villanova (16-15) vs #11 Georgetown (7-24) - 8 PM.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Game 4: #1 Marquette (25-6) vs Winner of Game 1 - 12 PM.

Game 5: #5 Providence (21-10) vs #4 Connecticut (24-7) - 2:30 PM.

Game 6: #2 Xavier (23-8) vs Winner of Game 2 - 7 PM.

Game 7: #3 Creighton (20-11) vs Winner of Game 3 - 9:30 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 5 - 6:30 PM.

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs Winner of Game 7 - 9 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 11

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9 - 6:30 PM.

Tickets are still available for this tournament. Tickets to see all three first round games are as low as $29.25. Tickets to see any of the other rounds are over $100.