2023 WAC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The 2023 Hercules Tires Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from Tuesday, March 7th to Saturday, March 11th in Las Vegas.

The WAC is attempting to be less wack this season by expanding the conference to 13 teams this season. However, twelve teams will be in this tournament because New Mexico State shut down their entire season. New Mexico State's men's basketball team cancelled their entire season because players were hazing their teammates in 2023. These teenagers came to play basketball at New Mexico State. Instead, they were being hazed as if they were attempting to join Gamma Phi Gamma. This hazing incident by New Mexico State still kept the WAC being very wack. Nevertheless, the WAC receives an automatic bid into the Big Dance.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are in Pacific Standard Time (PST). All of the games will be televised on ESPN+ except for the championship game that will air on ESPN2. The first round games will be played at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The rest of the tournament games will be played at the Orleans Arena.

First Round - Tuesday, March 7

Game 1: #8 California Baptist (16-15) vs #9 Abilene Christian (13-16) - 12 PM.

Game 2: #5 Grand Canyon (20-11) vs #12 UT Arlington (11-20) - 2 PM.

Game 3: #7 Tartleton (16-15) vs #10 UT Rio Grande Valley (15-16) - 6 PM.

Game 4: #6 Stephen F. Austin (19-12) vs #11 Utah Tech (13-18) - 8 PM.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Game 5: #1 Sam Houston (24-6) vs Winner of Game 1 - 12 PM.

Game 6: #4 Seattle U (20-11) vs Winner of Game 2 - 2 PM.

Game 7: #2 Utah Valley (24-7) vs Winner of Game 3 - 6 PM.

Game 8: #3 Southern Utah (20-11) vs Winner of Game 4 - 8 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 6 PM.

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 8 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 9 vs Winner of Game 10 - 8:30 PM.