2023 MAAC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The 2023 Hercules Tires Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from Tuesday, March 7th to Saturday, March 11th at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. This conference has been around for 42 years, so the built-in rivalries will make this tournament even more fun to watch this week.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first round games and the quarterfinal games will be televised on ESPN+. The semifinals will be televised on ESPNews. The final game will air on ESPNU.

First Round - Tuesday, March 7

Game 1: #8 Mount St. Mary's (12-19) vs #9 Canisius (10-19) - 5 PM.

Game 2: #7 Fairfield (13-17) vs #10 St. Peter's (12-17) - 7 PM.

Game 3: #6 Manhattan (12-17) vs #11 Marist (10-19) - 9 PM.

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 8

Game 4: #1 Iona (24-7) vs Winner of Game 1 - 7 PM.

Game 5: #2 Rider (16-13) vs Winner of Game 2 - 9:30 PM.

Thursday, March 9

Game 6: #3 Quinnipiac (20-11) vs Winner of Game 3 - 7 PM.

Game 7: #4 Siena (17-14) vs Niagara (15-14) - 9:30 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 7 - 6 PM.

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 8:30 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 11

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9 - 7:30 PM.