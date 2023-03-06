2023 Big West Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Basketball court Photo by Joshua Kantarges on Unsplash

The 2023 Hercules Tires Big West Conference Men's Basketball Tournament presented by the Hawaiian Islands will take place at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV from Tuesday, March 7th to Saturday, March 11th. The Dollar Loan Center is quite apropos to host the Big West Championship based upon the sponsors because one would have to take out a loan now to buy a set of new tires and to buy a trip to Hawaii due to inflation.

Although the Big West Conference has eleven teams, there will only be ten teams playing in this tournament. UC San Diego had to shut their season down due to a COVID outbreak. Nevertheless, the show must go on without the Tritons. They will now have extra time to work on their game for next season while social distancing during practice this week.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Pacific Standard Time (PST). All of the games will be televised on ESPN+ except for the championship game that will air on ESPN2.

First Round - Tuesday, March 7

Game 1: #8 Cal-State Bakersfield (10-21) vs #9 Cal-State Northridge (7-24) - 6 PM.

Game 2: #7 Long Beach State (17-15) vs #10 Cal Poly (7-24) - 8:30 PM.

Second Round - Thursday, March 9

Game 3: #1 UC Irvine (22-10) vs Winner of Game 1 - 12 PM.

Game 4: #5 Hawaii (22-10) vs #4 Cal-State Fullerton (18-12) - 2:30 PM.

Game 5: #2 UC Santa Barbara (24-7) vs Winner of Game 2 - 6 PM.

Game 6: #6 UC Davis (18-13) vs UC Riverside (21-11) - 8:30 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 - 6 PM.

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 8:30 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 11

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 6:30 PM.

Tickets are still available for this tournament for as low as $10.