2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The 2023 New York Life Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum from Tuesday, March 7th to Saturday, March 11th. The ACC Tournament is usually one of the best tournaments in college basketball. This year will not be any different because ten out of the fifteen teams in the ACC have at least 10 conference wins. That means that a few of these bubble teams have to make a run in this tourney or miss out on the Big Dance.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. The first round games will be on the ACC Network. The rest of the games will be on either ESPN or ESPN2. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

First Round - Tuesday, March 7

Game 1 - #12 Florida State (9-22) vs #13 Georgia Tech (14-17) - 2 PM.

Game 2 - #10 Boston College (15-16) vs #15 Louisville (4-27) - 4:30 PM.

Game 3 - #11 Virginia Tech (18-13) vs #14 Notre Dame (11-20) - 7 PM.

Second Round - Wednesday, March 8

Game 4 - #8 Syracuse (17-14) vs #9 Wake Forest (18-13) - 12 PM.

Game 5 - #5 Pitt (21-10) vs Winner of Game 1 - 2:30 PM.

Game 6 - #7 North Carolina (19-12) vs Winner of Game 2 - 7 PM.

Game 7 - #6 North Carolina State (22-9) vs Winner of Game 3 - 9:30 PM.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Game 8 - #1 Miami (FL) (24-6) vs Winner of Game 4 - 12 PM.

Game 9 - #4 Duke (23-8) vs Winner of Game 5 - 2:30 PM.

Game 10 - #2 Virginia (23-6) vs Winner of Game 6 - 7 PM.

Game 11 - #3 Clemson (22-9) vs Winner of Game 7 - 9:30 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 10

Game 12 - Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9 - 7 PM.

Game 13 - Winner of Game 10 vs Winner of Game 11 - 9:30 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 11

Game 14 - Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 13 - 8:30 PM.

If you do go to the games, then make sure that you check out the Fan Fest throughout the tournament. There will be plenty of activities for children in the four Fan Fest areas.