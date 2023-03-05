2023 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Basketball Photo by Kylie Osullivan on Unsplash

The Atlantic 10 (A10) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn from Tuesday, March 7th to Sunday, March 12th. With the A10 expanding to fifteen teams this season, expect even more upsets in this tournament because the conference is filled with great people, great places, and extraordinary opportunities. Plus, seven out of the 15 teams in the Atlantic 10 had 10 or more wins in conference play.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first round games will be televised on ESPN+. The second round games and the quarterfinals will air on USA. The semifinals will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The A10 Championship Game will air on CBS.

First Round - Tuesday, March 7

Game 1: #12 Richmond (14-17) vs #13 Massachusetts (15-15) - 11:30 AM.

Game 2: #10 St. Joseph's (14-16) vs #15 Loyola Chicago (10-20) - 2 PM.

Game 3: #11 La Salle (13-18) vs #14 Rhode Island (9-21) - 4:30 PM.

Second Round - Wednesday, March 8

Game 4: #8 Davidson (15-15) vs #9 St. Bonaventure (14-17) - 11:30 AM.

Game 5: #5 George Mason (19-12) vs Winner of Game 1 - 2 PM.

Game 6: #7 George Washington (16-15) vs Winner of Game 2 - 5 PM.

Game 7: #6 Duquesne (20-11) vs Winner of Game 3 - 7:30 PM.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 9

Game 8: #1 Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) (24-7) vs Winner of Game 4 - 11:30 AM.

Game 9: #4 St. Louis (20-11) vs Winner of Game 5 - 2 PM.

Game 10: #2 Dayton (20-11) vs Winner of Game 6 - 5 PM.

Game 11: #3 Fordham (24-7) vs Winner of Game 7 - 7:30 PM.

Semifinals - Saturday, March 11

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9 - 1 PM.

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs Winner of Game 11 - 3:30 PM.

Final - Sunday, March 12

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs Winner of Game 13 - 1 PM.

Tickets for this tournament are still available at the time of this writing. However, you have a chance to win a free ticket by entering the Championship Halftime 25K Shot Contest. You have to enter here by 8 PM EST Friday evening. Two fans will win two tickets to the A10 Championship Game. During halftime, you will then be given a chance to win $25,000. You will have to make a lay-up, a free throw, a three-point shot, and a half-court shot within 25 seconds in order to win the cash.