The Summit League 2023 Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Swish! Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The 2023 Summit League Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from Friday, March 3rd to Tuesday, March 7th at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

The tournament format that the Summit League utilizes is unique from the other conferences in which the #1 seed and the #2 seed will receive an extra day off between the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

Here is a closer look at the tournament schedule. The first round games, the quarterfinal games, and the semifinal games will be televised on Midco Sports and ESPN+. The championship game will be televised on ESPN2. All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST).

First Round - Friday, March 3

Game 1: #8 Denver (15-16) vs #9 North Dakota (12-19) - 6 PM.

Game 2: #7 Kansas City (11-20) vs #10 Omaha (8-22) - 8:30 PM.

Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 4

Game 3: #1 Oral Roberts (27-4) vs Winner of Game 1 - 6 PM.

Game 4: #2 South Dakota State (18-12) vs Winner of Game 2 - 8:30 PM.

Sunday, March 5

Game 5: #4 Western Illinois (16-13) vs #5 St. Thomas-Minnesota (18-13) - 6 PM.

Game 6: #3 North Dakota State (14-16) vs #6 South Dakota (12-18) - 8:30 PM.

Semifinals - Monday, March 6

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 5 - 6 PM.

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs Winner of Game 6 - 8:30 PM.

Final - Tuesday, March 7

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 8 PM.

Tickets are still available for the tournament. Tickets to see all nine games are $110 apiece. Tickets to see both games on any day from Friday to Monday are $21 apiece. Tickets for the Summit League Championship Game are as low as $21.