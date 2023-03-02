2023 Ingles Southern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Basketball court Photo by Joshua Kantarges on Unsplash

The 2023 Ingles Southern Conference (SoCon) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC from Friday, March 3rd to Monday, March 6th. The Southern Conference was founded in 1921, which makes the SoCon the oldest conference in college basketball. If it was not for the SoCon, then there wouldn't be any March Madness.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first round and the quarterfinals will be televised on ESPN+. The first semifinal game will air on ESPNU. The second semifinal game will be televised on ESPNEWS. The championship game will air on ESPN. Titles are forever.

First Round - Friday, March 3

Game 1: #8 Mercer (13-18) vs #9 The Citadel (10-21) - 5 PM.

Game 2: #7 Chattanooga (15-16) vs #10 Virginia Military Institute (VMI) (7-24) - 7:30 PM.

Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 4

Game 3: #1 Furman (24-7) vs Winner of Game 1 - 12 PM.

Game 4: #4 Western Carolina (17-14) vs #5 East Tennessee State (ETSU) (12-19) - 2:30 PM.

Game 5: #2 Samford (21-10) vs Winner of Game 2 - 6 PM.

Game 6: #3 UNC Greensboro (20-11) vs #6 Wofford (16-15) - 8:30 PM.

Semifinals - Sunday, March 5

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 - 4 PM.

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 6:30 PM.

Final - Monday, March 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 7 PM.

Tickets are available for as low as $20. Also, you can vote here for the best mascot in the SoCon in the Ingles Mascot Challenge. The winning school will receive $1K. The winner will be announced at halftime of the championship game.