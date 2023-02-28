Meet and Greet Joliet mayoral and city council candidates on 3/1

Restaurant counter Photo by Daria Volkova on Unsplash

You will have an opportunity to meet the candidates that are running for Joliet Mayor and for Joliet City Council in all five districts on Wednesday, March 1. There will be a meet-and-greet in which you will be able to meet with all of the candidates at MyGrain Brewing Company tomorrow from 6:30 PM to 9 PM CST.

This meet-and-greet will give you a chance to gauge who you are thinking about voting for in these races on Tuesday, April 4th.

Also, you are able to vote early in Joliet from now until Monday, April 3rd. You can vote at these listed early voting sites Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 AM until 4 PM. You will also be able to vote early on Saturday, March 25th and on Saturday, April 1st from 9 AM to noon and on Sunday, March 26th and on Sunday, April 2nd from 10 AM until 4 PM.

All of the mayoral candidates and all of the City Council candidates that are on the ballot are listed here at this link. At the time of this writing, all of the mayoral candidates and ten of the City Council candidates have confirmed that they will be at MyGrain Brewing Company tomorrow evening.

This meet-and-greet was organized by Jim Lanham. Lanham is currently running to become the District 5 City Councilman.

MyGrain Brewing Company is located at 50 East Jefferson Street in the Union Station in downtown Joliet. If you do go to the event, then make sure that you try one of their craft beers.