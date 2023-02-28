2023 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Close-up of a basketball Photo by Akshay Gill on Unsplash

The 2023 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Men's Basketball Tournament presented by United Federal Bank will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN from Wednesday, March 1st to Saturday, March 4th.

The top eight teams will compete in the tournament, which means that Little Rock and Eastern Illinois will have extra time to work on their game during the offseason. Lindenwood and Southern Indiana moved up from Division II to the OVC this season. Both teams qualified for this tournament in their first season in the OVC, which means that Little Rock and Eastern Illinois really have to work on their game during the summer.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are in Central Standard Time (CST). The first round and the quarterfinals will be televised on ESPN+. The semifinals will air on ESPNU. The OVC championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

First Round - Wednesday, March 1

Game 1: #5 Southeast Missouri State (15-16) vs #8 Lindenwood (11-20) - 6:30 PM.

Game 2: #6 Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (18-13) vs #7 Southern Indiana (16-15) - 9 PM.

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 2

Game 3: #4 Tennessee State (18-13) vs Winner of Game 1 - 6:30 PM.

Game 4: #3 Tennessee-Martin (18-13) vs Winner of Game 2 - 9 PM.

Semifinals - Friday, March 3

Game 5: #1 Morehead State (21-10) vs Winner of Game 3 - 7 PM.

Game 6: #2 Tennessee Tech (15-16) vs Winner of Game 4 - 9:30 PM.

Final - Saturday, March 4

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 7 PM.

Tickets are still available for this tournament. Tickets to see both games on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday are $10. Tickets for the OVC Championship Game are also $10.