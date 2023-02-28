2023 Northeast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Through the net Photo by Stephen Baker on Unsplash

The 2023 Northeast Conference (NEC) Men's Basketball Tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 1st to Tuesday, March 7th.

Nine teams are in the Northeast Conference, but Stonehill will not be eligible to be in the conference tournament until 2025 after moving up from Division II. Merrimack is eligible for this tournament for the first time in NEC, but they will not be eligible to receive the automatic bid to the NCAA or the NIT because they moved up from Division II as well.

The situation is unfortunate for Merrimack because Merrimack ended up being the NEC regular season champion. Merrimack moved up to Division I in 2018 and will not receive full Division I status until next season. Merrimack could end up like Bellarmine from last season if they win this tournament.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All games will be played on the courts of the higher-seeded teams. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). The quarterfinals and the semifinals will air on ESPN3. The NEC Championship Game will be televised on ESPN2.

Quarterfinals - Wednesday, March 1

#8 Long Island (3-25) at #1 Merrimack (15-16) - 7 PM.

#7 St. Francis (NY) (14-15) at #2 Fairleigh Dickinson (17-14) - 7 PM.

#6 Central Connecticut State (10-21) at #3 St. Francis (PA) (12-17) - 7 PM.

#5 Wagner (15-12) at #4 Sacred Heart (15-16) - 7 PM.

Semifinals - Saturday, March 4

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed - 6 or 8 PM.

Second lowest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed - 6 or 8 PM.

Final - Tuesday, March 7

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed - 7 PM.