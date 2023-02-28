2023 Big South Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

Basketball court Photo by Oleksii S on Unsplash

The 2023 Hercules Tires Big South Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will take place at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte from Wednesday, March 1st to Sunday, March 5th.

The top six seeds in the Big South Conference will all receive a first-round bye as a reward for playing well during conference play. All of the top six seeds finished with double-digit wins within conference, which means that this tournament should have some upsets along the way.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first round, the quarterfinals, and the semifinals will be televised on ESPN+. The championship game will be televised on ESPN2.

First Round - Wednesday, March 1

Game 1: #8 High Point (14-16) vs #9 Charleston Southern (9-20) - 6 PM.

Game 2: #7 Campbell (13-17) vs #10 Presbyterian (5-26) - 8 PM.

Quarterfinals - Friday, March 3

Game 3: #1 UNC Asheville (24-7) vs Winner of Game 1 - 12 PM.

Game 4: #4 USC Upstate (15-14) vs #5 Gardner-Webb - 2 PM.

Game 5: #2 Longwood (20-11) vs Winner of Game 2 - 6 PM.

Game 6: #3 Radford (18-13) vs Winthrop (15-16) - 8 PM.

Semifinals - Saturday, March 4

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 - 12 PM.

Game 8: Winner of Game 5 vs Winner of Game 6 - 2 PM.

Final - Sunday, March 5

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 1 PM.

Tickets are still available so that you will be able to see this tournament in person. From the first round to the semifinals, you can buy a ticket to see two games for $20. Tickets for the championship game are $20. You can also buy a ticket to see all of the games for $100. Unfortunately, the Big South Conference does not give a person a big discount to see all of the games.