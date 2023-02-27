Illinois AG Raoul sends final appeal to Illinois Supreme Court to eliminate cash bail via the SAFE-T Act

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released the final appeal brief to the Illinois Supreme Court earlier today. The appeal that was sent to the Illinois Supreme Court is that the Attorney General would like to see cash bail eliminated from the Land of Lincoln via the SAFE-T Act.

Prosecutors from various counties throughout the state of Illinois do not want cash bail to be eliminated. They won a case in December of last year in which a Kankakee court judge ruled that the elimination of cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court will make their final decision on Tuesday, March 14th.

Here is the main point that the brief makes in favor of eliminating cash bail.

"The clause by its plain language guarantees rights only to crime victims; it cannot reasonably be read to require a system of monetary bail, and it is easily squared with the pretrial release provisions, which at multiple stages require courts to consider crime victims in making release decisions."

The reason as to why Attorney General Raoul is seeking to eliminate cash bail is that Illinois led the nation in exonerations with 38 false arrests in 2021. The claim being made is if cash bail is eliminated, then no innocent person would ever spend time in prison. However, the real reason as to why there are false arrests is based upon those particular police officers arresting innocent people.

Instead of looking to fix the problem, Attorney General Raoul will create an even larger problem. Thousands of criminals would be able to create havoc without cash bail. A criminal would then be able to kill someone, to burn down a building, to kidnap someone, to rob someone, and to assault someone with the cops being forced to only give them a citation like a parking ticket with a scheduled court date three months down the line.

New York and California have eliminated cash bail, and both of those states now resemble scenes from any "Purge" movie. Crime has gone up 36% in New York City after cash bail was eliminated in 2019. After cash bail was eliminated in Yolo County in California, 70.5% of criminal offenders committed another crime before their appointed court date from their previous citation.

Why is Attorney General Raoul so adamant at eliminating cash bail? Well, all that you have to do is look at the list of donors to his campaign in 2018 to find the answer. When he was running to become Attorney General in 2018, his campaign received donations from the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group that is considered to be antisemitic by the Anti-Defamation League.

In Jewish law, a person that steals must pay restitution. Eliminating cash bail is antisemitic in its nature. You could say that Attorney Kwame Raoul is antisemitic for pushing to eliminate cash bail. Cash bail has been determined to be constitutional within the state of Illinois since 1818 in Article I, Section 9.