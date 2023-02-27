2023 Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Tournament schedule

The Sun Belt Conference (SBC) loosened their belt this season by expanding from 10 to 14 teams this season. A move that was done in order to bolster things from a football perspective also made the basketball in the Sun Belt Conference even more competitive. The regular season in the Sun Belt Conference saw six teams win 10 or more games in conference play.

Having so much parity means that March Madness will come a day early within the conference. The 2023 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Tournament will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center from Tuesday, February 28 until Monday, March 6.

Here is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Central Standard Time (CST). All of the games will be televised on ESPN+ except for the championship game that will air on ESPN2.

First Round - Tuesday, February 28

Game 1: #12 Coastal Carolina (11-19) vs #13 Arkansas State (12-19) - 5 PM.

Game 2: #11 Texas State (13-18) vs #14 Georgia State (10-20) - 7:30 PM.

Second Round - Thursday, March 2

Game 3: #8 South Alabama (16-15) vs #9 Appalachian State (16-15) - 11:30 AM.

Game 4: #5 Troy (19-12) vs Winner of Game 1 - 2 PM.

Game 5: #6 Old Dominion (19-11) vs Winner of Game 2 - 5 PM.

Game 6: #7 Georgia Southern (16-15) vs Louisiana-Monroe (11-20) - 7:30 PM.

Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 4

Game 7: #1 Southern Miss (25-6) vs Winner of Game 3 - 11:30 AM.

Game 8: #4 James Madison (21-10) vs Winner of Game 4 - 2 PM.

Game 9: #3 Marshall (24-7) vs Winner of Game 5 - 5 PM.

Game 10: #2 Louisiana (23-7) vs Winner of Game 6 - 7:30 PM.

Semifinals - Sunday, March 5

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs Winner of Game 8 - 5 PM.

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs Winner of Game 10 - 7:30 PM.

Championship Game - Monday, March 6

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs Winner of Game 12 - 6 PM.

Tickets are still available for all of the games at this time for the entire SBC Men's Basketball Tournament. The tickets are sold in two-game blocks from the first round to the semifinals for as low as $10.50 per person. Tickets for the championship game are as low as $10.50 per person

The SBC Women's Basketball Tournament will run concurrently with the SBC Men's Basketball Tournament from 2/28 to 3/6. You can purchase a ticket to see each and every tournament game for both tournaments for as low as $23. You would be able to see 26 games for less than $1 per game. You can show inflation who is the boss by buying a ticket to see every game. Sun Belt Conference, keep shining!

