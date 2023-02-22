State's attorneys present their case against the SAFE-T Act before the Illinois Supreme Court

Adrian Holman

A group of Illinois State's attorneys presented their case last Friday against the Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act to the Illinois Supreme Court. The attorneys from various counties within the Land of Lincoln are seeking for the Illinois Supreme Court to uphold the ruling in Kankakee County in December, which ensured that cash bail would not be eliminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyma7_0kvxoNMW00
GavelPhoto byTingey Injury Law FirmonUnsplash

The elimination of cash bail is called the Pre-Trial Fairness Act portion of the SAFE-T Act. The Pre-Trial Fairness Act would look to eliminate cash bail due to some cases in which a person is charged for a crime, but is then found to be innocent when the cases went before the court. An innocent person that would not have been able to pay bail would have spent months in prison for a crime that he or she did not commit.

Illinois led the USA in 2021 with 38 exonerations. Eliminating cash bail would cut down on people being falsely incarcerated.

However, the SAFE-T Act goes way too far in the elimination of cash bail. The SAFE-T Act would eliminate cash bail for egregious crimes such as second-degree murder, arson, possession of methamphetamines, kidnapping, aggravated DUI, robbery, non-domestic aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and possession of an illegal firearm.

If the elimination of cash bail is put into law next month by the Illinois Supreme Court, then pure madness would occur within the state of Illinois. For example, a person could kill someone and all the police could do is give the person a citation as if the crime committed was like a parking ticket. Then, the murderer would have another three months to go on a rampant crime spree before the court date that would be listed on the citation.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be given the opportunity to reply what was presented by the state's attorneys by Monday, February 27. He claims that eliminating cash bail does not violate the Illinois State Constitution. However, bail is protected by Article I, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution.

