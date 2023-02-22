Rosemont, IL

Chicago Golf Show from 2/24 to 2/26

Adrian Holman

Golf ball near the hole

The 39th Annual Chicago Golf Show will be at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Friday, February 24th to Sunday, February 26th at 5555 N. River Rd in Rosemont, IL. The Chicago Golf Show is the longest-running consumer show in US history.

Tickets for the Golf Show are $7 on Friday and $12 on Saturday and Sunday for adults, $4 for youths between 12-15, and free admission for children 11 and under.

The reason as to why the Chicago Golf Show has been a hit with golf enthusiasts for so long is due to all of the bells and whistles at the event.

If you go to the Chicago Golf Show, then make sure that you stop at the Chicago District Golf Association Booth. They will conduct a drawing for a Wingman putter and a Wheel Pro Golf Bag with the winners being announced at 3 PM each day of the Golf Show. You can also enter the grand prize drawing in which three winners will be announced at 3 PM on Sunday. The three prizes are a Tullymore Resort Stay & Play package (3 days, 2 nights with 3 free rounds of golf), two tickets to a Chicago Blackhawks game, and a 12-month GolfPass membership.

Every person that pays the admission charge will be given a golf voucher for a free round of golf once he or she puts their name on the Chicago Golf Show mailing list. You can check out which golf courses in the Chicago suburbs will honor the voucher.

Many different golf personalities and golf pros will be on the Main Stage all three days. The main attraction will be golf personality and former golf pro Paige Spirinac. Spirinac is the biggest golf influencer in social media with over three million Instagram followers.

I like to write about sports.

Plainfield, IL
