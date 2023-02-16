Lunch and Learn: Jean Baptiste Point du Sable (Zoom webinar) on 2/16

Statue of Jean Baptiste Point du Sable located in Chicago Photo by Jack Kolpitcke on Unsplash

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will be conducting a zoom webinar on Thursday, February 16th from 12 PM until 12:30 PM CST. The title of the zoom webinar is "Lunch and Learn: Jean Baptiste Point du Sable."

The webinar about Jean Baptiste Point du Sable is free of charge. You just have to register before noon on Thursday by giving your name and your e-mail address. After registering, the administrator for this webinar will then send the Zoom meeting ID and the password to your email.

You are definitely going to learn on Thursday because the Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting this zoom webinar in honor of Black History Month.

Jean Baptiste Point du Sable is an important person to learn about in the Chicago area because Chicago would not even be here if it was not for du Sable.

du Sable was born in Haiti in 1745. He was an entrepreneur and trader that conducted business throughout the USA. He eventually became the first non-Native American to settle in Chicago and to open up a permanent trading post. He sold all of his Chicago property in 1800 and moved to Missouri and remained in the Show Me State until his death in 1818. Chicago then became an incorporated city in 1837.

To honor the founder of Chicago, Lake Shore Drive was renamed Jean-Baptiste Pointe du Sable Drive in 2021.

