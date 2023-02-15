Chinese spy balloon recap

Balloon Photo by Avinash Kumar on Unsplash

The biggest controversy in the United States of America for the first half of this month has been the crisis over the Chinese spy balloon. The balloon was able to go from China and across the Pacific Ocean to going across Canada and the USA before being shot down on February 4.

Over the past ten days, there has been outrage towards China for spying on the US even though America spies on every country in this world. Nevertheless, the US military failed in not taking out this balloon when it was going over Alaska. They saw the balloon going over Alaska because vision is not blocked up north. As proof, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin can see Russia from her house.

I have made a ridiculously horrible poem about the Chinese spy balloon incident. Please let me know how terrible this poetry is by reading the poem and following up with a comment.

Everyone has been peeved over the Chinese spy balloon,

But every country spies on everyone else under the moon.

The US waited to shoot it down until it was over the Atlantic.

People were freaking out, but there was no need to be frantic.

Every country does all kinds of tracking along with cybersecurity.

However, nobody has figured out the identity of Banksy.

You should not worry about the Chinese military

Because they have not been dominant since the Ming Dynasty.

Plus, China should be thanking the US instead of spying with ease

If it wasn’t for the US in World War II, everyone in China would be speaking Japanese.

Seriously, what do you think that Xi Jinping is going to do?

Send Piglet and Eeyore since the Chinese call him Winnie the Pooh.

In regards to population, they have the world outnumbered.

Not having dominated the world as of yet proves that their military strategists are dumber.