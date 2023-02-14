Blood Drive at USF on 2/15

Vials to hold blood Photo by Testalize.me on Unsplash

The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at the University of St. Francis Assembly Hall on Wednesday, February 15th from 1 PM to 6 PM CST. At the time of this writing, there are currently three openings for donating blood: 1 PM, 1:30 PM, and 2 PM.

The American Red Cross is also running an incentive if you choose to donate blood in the month of February. You will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Plus, you will also be entered into a drawing in which you can win a trip for two to Florida. The trip will include round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a $100 voucher to the resort's restaurant, and a $750 gift card for other expenses. Unfortunately, you would have to use part of the gift card to cover for food because $100 will not cover three days of eating and drinking at a hotel restaurant.

Due to inclement weather from time to time this winter, the state of Illinois ranks 6th in the US in vehicle accidents so far this year. Due to so many accidents, the blood supply in Illinois and throughout the country is low. For example, out of the 59 blood centers that located within the United States of America, 12 centers have a one-day supply of blood or less.

That statistic means that one in five blood centers throughout the nation are low on blood supply. That means that there is a 20% chance that people could possibly die due to a loss of blood whenever a catastrophe happens. Give blood and save lives.

Assembly Hall is located at 1550 Plainfield Road (US Route 30) in Joliet.