Jefferson Street Bridge to be closed from 2/13 to 2/17

The Jefferson Street (US Route 52) bridge will be closed from Monday, February 13th to Friday, February 17th in downtown Joliet. The bridge announcement was made earlier this year by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The reason why the bridge will be closed this week is to complete testing of a new remote control system that was installed last year.

The weather is expected to be good within the city on Monday, so the closing of the Jefferson Street bridge will not be delayed. However, there will be a major traffic delay throughout downtown Joliet for the entire week.

The reason why traffic will be a problem will be due to traffic going eastbound on Jefferson Street to go to the Will County Courthouse. People that will have to be on time for court at 9 AM during the week will need to leave a few minutes earlier. People being late to court this week will lead to a few extra warrants being handed out by Will County over the next five days.

Fortunately, the McDonough Street bridge that has been closed will be reopened on Monday. With the McDonough Street being reopened Monday morning, the bridge opening will allow for a detour to be made.

The detour will begin at the intersection of Jefferson and Raynor. Turn south on Raynor and take Raynor to McDonough Street. Turn east on to McDonough Street and go over the bridge to Chicago Street (Illinois Route 53). Turn north on Chicago Street in order to end up back on Jefferson Street.

You will be able to keep track of the traffic flow all week long throughout Joliet at this link.