Super Bowl LVII poll results

Last week, I created a Super Bowl 57 poll in order to learn about which team the masses were leaning towards in this game tomorrow evening. After receiving votes on the Super Bowl LVII poll, here are the final poll results below.

People decided to be real coy with who they were picking to win Super Bowl 57 because six people answered the poll that was up for one week. Four people picked the Philadelphia Eagles and two people picked the Kansas City Chiefs.

I asked for people to leave their pick in the comments from last week's post, and I received one comment. The comment was from a troll named lollol. Here is what the NewsBreak troll had to say, "will not be wasting my time watching it (puke emoji) trump 2024 (party emoji)" I did not respond to the troll because the former President almost died of COVID in 2020 and because he looks to be too unhealthy to run in 2024.

I was disappointed and discouraged that I received six votes for about a half of a second when I quickly realized that my poll received six more votes than your Super Bowl LVII poll because you did not even do a Super Bowl 57 poll due to your lack of initiative.

Even with the paltry results of my poll, twice as many people thought that the Philadelphia Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII. As for me, I am also picking the Eagles. Since I am from the Chicago area, I am rooting against Chiefs assistant coach Matt Nagy on every day that ends in y.

