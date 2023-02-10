The Empowerment Summit on 2/11

Never limit yourself Photo by Mareko Tamaleaa on Unsplash

Prairie State Legal Services and SpeakUp! are sponsoring The Empowerment Summit at the Joliet Township Office on Saturday, February 11th from 9:30 AM to 11 AM CST. The Empowerment Summit is designed for you to become better equipped in life so that you will be able to enrich yourself and your community.

Within the community, the landscape needs to change. When outsiders think of Joliet from a national perspective, then the first thing that they think about is Stateville Prison. It's sad that this community is known solely for oppression. You can be the spark that changes the negative stereotype about this area. You can be the one that will be able to create some new history for Black History Month.

Best of all, The Empowerment Summit is free of charge. In the hour and a half, you will learn how to understand your purpose and will be given different resources that will get you from Point A to Point B.

Every person that shows up to The Empowerment Summit will receive a free financial budget spreadsheet. Before you can reach out to help others, you will first have to become disciplined with your finances. The most recent census showed that 12% of people within the state of Illinois are below the poverty rate. Not having enough money means that the right decisions must be made in regards to what needs to be bought instead of what a person wants to buy. Setting goals and having a vision will ensure that you will be enriched to do what you need to do on this planet in a practical fashion.