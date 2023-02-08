Los Angeles, CA

Pan African Film & Arts Festival from 2/9 to 2/20

Adrian Holman

The 31st Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival will be held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from Thursday, February 9th to Monday, February 20th. The purpose of the festival is to showcase and to preserve films and art that portray the Pan-African culture during Black History Month. The Pan-African Film & Arts Festival was founded by Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), Ja'net Dubois (Good Times), and executive director Ayuko Babu.

Throughout the entire length of the event, the ArtFest will be open from 10 AM to 9 PM PST on Monday through Saturday and 11 AM to 7 PM on Sunday. You will be able to see hundreds of paintings, sculptures, crafts, jewelry, ceramics, and fashionable items with an emphasis on Africa and the diaspora. The best part is that you will be able to see this wonderful art free of charge at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. Here is a list of the artists that will be showcased at ArtFest.

To kick off the films portion of the event on the 9th, the opening night movie is "Chevalier." Chevalier is about French violinist and composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. He was very popular during the late 1700's as he rose in stardom to become the lead conductor of the biggest symphony in Paris at the time.

The red carpet arrival will be at 5:30 PM with the film being shown at 7 PM. After the film, then there will be an afterparty hosted by Danny Glover and co-hosted by former NFL running back Thomas Jones. If you buy a ticket for the movie, then you will be allowed into the afterparty. Tickets for opening night are $175. Tickets for opening night are still available.

After opening night, plenty of movies will be shown every day for the rest of the festival. To check out the schedule, then you can click here for the festival schedule.

Most of the movies are sold out, but you can still make time to check out the ArtFest. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is located at 3650 MLK Boulevard in Los Angeles.

