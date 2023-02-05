Who will win Super Bowl 57? (Poll)

NFL Football Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Super Bowl 57 is only one week away! The Kansas City Chiefs will be going against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, AZ. This game will be absolutely amazing for so many reasons.

Both teams were the #1 seed in their respective conferences. The last time the two top seeds played against each other in the Super Bowl was in 2017. That could be a good sign for the Eagles because that was when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots.

Also, this Super Bowl will be the first one in which two brothers will be playing against each other. Travis Kelce is the starting TE for the Chiefs, and Jason Kelce is the starting center for the Eagles. Both brothers are integral parts in their respective offenses. Their parents will root for both teams.

Plus, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be coaching against his former team. Reid was the coach for the Eagles from 1999-2012. Reid coached the Eagles when they lost in the Super Bowl in 2004 to the Patriots. After Reid was let go by the Eagles, he was almost immediately hired by the Chiefs. As coach of the Chiefs for ten seasons, Kansas City has now reached the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

This Super Bowl will also be the first Super Bowl with two Black starting quarterbacks: Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts. Once this information was confirmed, General Robert E. Lee rolled around in his grave. First, Black History Month - now this!

All jokes aside, this game should be as good as last year's Super Bowl when it went to the wire with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

I want to know who you think will win Super Bowl LVII. You can either click on the poll below or leave a comment on how you think the game will go.