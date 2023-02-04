Fights on the basketball court during first week of Black History Month

Basketball Photo by TJ Dragotta on Unsplash

We have not even completed the first week of Black History Month as of yet, but there has been three separate incidents between Black men that have happened on the basketball courts. All three fights were also televised on national TV. Let's take a look at all three incidents.

The first fight occurred on Thursday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference game between Eastern Illinois and Lindenwood in Missouri. A fan was heckling Eastern Illinois leading scorer Kinyon Hodges during the entire first half. Hodges averages 13.8 points per game, but he only had two points throughout the first half.

With 2:28 remaining in the first half, Hodges had enough of the trash talking and took a swing at the heckler and missed. Hodges received a technical, but was allowed to stay in the game. Black people have been fighting each other at such a common rate that the referees just allowed the game to keep going. Too many minds have been desensitized. Black people, stop fighting each other!

The second fight also occurred on Thursday evening involving Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the middle of the third quarter, Brooks went into the lane and his shot was blocked by Evan Mobley. Brooks flopped to the floor. Mitchell grabbed the rebound.

Brooks was still down on the court right next to Mitchell when Mitchell grabbed the rebound. Brooks thought that the refs should have called on foul on Mobley, but even the refs knew that he flopped. In frustration, Brooks hits Mitchell right in the pelvic region. Mitchell had to defend himself, so they fought. Both were ejected. Seeing that the funeral of Tyre Nichols was in Memphis this past week, you would not think that any player from Memphis would start a fight. However, you can never doubt the ability of Black people, especially during Black History Month. Black people, stop fighting!

The third fight happened Friday evening between Austin Rivers of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic. The incident occurred towards the end of the third quarter.

Rivers missed a three-pointer in front of the Magic bench where Bamba and Markelle Fultz were sitting. Bamba and Fultz laugh at Rivers for missing the shot. Rivers chirps back at both of them after they laughed at him. Bamba then jumps off of the bench and decks Rivers a few times. Both men were ejected. Mo Bamba is about that action. He even had a rap song named after him.

All three of these fights looked bad on TV. For this Black History Month, I have learned that Black people need to stop fighting each other so that we can make better history in the future.