Gospel concert on 2/5

To celebrate Black History Month, a gospel concert will be held at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre on Sunday, February 5th at 4 PM CST. The name of the concert is titled, "Hymns & Gems for HIM."

The best part about this concert is that the price of admission is zero dollars and zero cents. You will want to get there as early as possible because the seats in the theatre will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The length of time is not listed for this concert in the flyer above, so I can not tell you how long this concert will be on Sunday. The concert could go on for hours because the people singing will become inspired and will lose track of time in His presence, where there is fullness of joy.

Singing gospel music, inspirational music, and spiritual psalms was something that was passed down from generation to generation within Black culture in America. Singing these songs gave Black people a respite from the horrible degradation they experienced in the past.

The reason as to why singing hymns are synonymous with Black culture in America goes back to a grim time hundreds of years ago. During the times of slavery from 1619 to 1865, the plantation owner would allow for the slaves to have church service every Sunday morning. After service was over, the slaves would be forced to go back to work until dusk. The slaves would then continue to sing songs over and over until the sun set so that they would not be forced to work on Sunday.