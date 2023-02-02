Monee, IL

Morning Bird Hike on 2/4

Adrian Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfv1A_0kZfMZvs00
Picture of a birdPhoto byBoris SmokroviconUnsplash

The Will County Forest Preserve will be conducting a Morning Bird Hike on Saturday, February 4th from 8 AM to 10 AM CST at the Monee Reservoir. Please make sure that you layer up because the morning bird hike will be about two miles long. The weather is expected to be in the 30's, but the wind will be blowing about 20 mph.

The best part about this bird hike is that the admission is free, but you must be 16 and older in order to attend. However, you do have to register by the end of Friday, February 3rd. Here is the link in order to enroll. At the time of this writing, there are currently ten spots left before all openings are filled.

Please make sure that you bring your binoculars and a bird guide because there are over 120 different species of birds at the Monee Reservoir. The binoculars will be of good use because you will be able to clearly see the birds in the trees without having the leaves block your field of vision while you are walking around the trails at Monee Reservoir.

Plus, having binoculars with you means that you do not have to put yourself in any danger by going too close to the birds. You really do not want to get close to the birds because the birds could either attack you or defecate on your winter jacket.

Having the bird guide will let you know what type of birds you are looking at through the binoculars. Also, you will be fully assured that your bird hike will be hassle-free because Amy Cooper will not be there. She loves to call the cops on bird watchers.

The Monee Reservoir is located on Ridgeland Road south of Pauling Road in Monee Township.

