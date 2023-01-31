2023 Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest during month of February

Crayons Photo by Sonya Lynne on Unsplash

The Hidden Oaks Nature Center will be holding the Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest throughout the month of February. The coloring contest will begin on Wednesday, February 1st and will run until Sunday, February 26th. This contest is open to all ages. The top three winners will be announced during the second week of March.

Before you can even join the Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest, you will need to know what you will be coloring. Since this contest is being conducted by the Hidden Oaks Nature Center, the sheet that you will be coloring is a drawing of an oak tree. You can color the sheet of the oak tree on site at the Hidden Oaks Nature Center or you can take it home in order to have some time to color. You will have to return your rendition of the oak tree by Sunday, February 26th.

The three winners of the Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest will receive a stuffed animal. This contest is ideal for your children to participate in during the month of February because this contest will give your children something to do instead of getting on your nerves. Always remember to stay within the lines.

The Hidden Oaks Nature Center is located at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook. You will be able to pick up coloring sheets at the visitor center. The visitor center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM CST and on Sunday from 12 PM to 4 PM CST. Bring your children to the visitor center so that they will be able to see the various nature exhibits.