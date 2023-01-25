New motivational book titled 'Nerves of Steele' released earlier this month

Cross-section model of the human brain Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash

From time to time, we can all look back on something that happened within our lives and wonder, "Why did this happen to me or Why didn't I do something different?" We all have experienced various sorts of traumatic experiences and negative circumstances. However, we must choose to not allow the past to derail our future.

In her new book released earlier this month titled 'Nerves of Steele,' well-being advisor and fitness and nutrition expert Linda Steele shows us how to rise up by turning all of the negative energy into resiliency and fortitude that will give anyone the strength to conquer any situation in the future.

This memoir reveals how Steele dealt with the hurt and pain within her own life in order to become a successful entrepreneur. The key is to not use mechanisms in order to forget what happened, but to move forward despite of what has occurred in the past.

This book has many different types of quotes from Steele that will inspire you and will motivate you to become a better version of you.

Even though this book was released two weeks ago, many people have already been encouraged to be more positive in their own lives. As of today, her book has only received 5-star rated reviews. Her book is already ranked in the Top 100 in the categories of Family Health, Survival Biographies, and Popular Developmental Psychology.

Her LinkedIn page is filled with motivational quotes from the book. Here are a few of them.

"Everyone is gifted, but some people never open their package."

"Surround yourself with the dreamers and the doers, the believers and thinkers, but most of all surround yourself with those who see great news within you."

"You don't have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

You can find many more of these inspirational quotes in her new book 'Nerves of Steele.'