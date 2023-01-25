Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!

Mardi Gras outfit Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

We are less than a month away from Mardi Gras this year. Mardi Gras 2023 will be on Tuesday, February 21.

To ensure that you will have a good time at whatever Mardi Gras party that you attend, you will definitely need to have an awesome Mardi Gras mask. The quality of your Mardi Gras mask will enhance the quality of fun that you will have on that day.

A flashy Mardi Gras mask for women would be one that is decorated with plenty of feathers. A good mask for men is one that has some sort of cool design.

To make sure that you will have the best Mardi Gras mask no matter what party that you may be invited to, you will have to purchase your mask at Jeff Semmrling's Art Side Out Studio & Mask Shop or from his website.

Semmerling's previous art studio was located in Chicago for over twenty years, but moved his art studio and mask shop in 2019. His art studio is located at 4207 Wilkes Avenue, #1 in Baltimore.

All of his masks are handcrafted by Semmerling. The part of the mask that goes around the eyes is handcrafted leather. The feathers that are on the women's masks are either flamingo, ostrich, or pheasant. For those who will not buy leather products because they are affiliated with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), he also makes masks that are made out of neoprene rubber.

He has numerous types of masks that you can check out on his site.