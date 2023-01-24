2023 NFL Conference Championship schedule

Football Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

We are now down to four teams remaining with the National Football League (NFL) Conference Championships on the line this Sunday. Here is a look at the schedule for Sunday, January 29.

NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers (14-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) - 3 PM EST.

The San Francisco 49ers have been on a roll after winning their last 12 games in a row. The Niners have won their last eight games in a row with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. Purdy is the fifth rookie QB to start in a conference championship game in NFL history. To go from being the last person picked in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting on Sunday is absolutely remarkable. The 49ers are in their second straight NFC Championship game after defeating the Dallas Cowboys for the second year in a row in the NFL Playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles showed that they are clicking on all cylinders once again after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday. Securing the #1 seed was absolutely necessary for the Eagles because QB Jalen Hurts appears to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury that he suffered towards the end of the regular season.

Expect for this game to go to the wire because both teams are loaded on both sides of the ball. The halftime show will be performed by BRELAND.

AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) - 6:30 PM EST.

This game is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game which the Bengals won 27-24. Also, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 earlier this season. Chiefs QB will have to play with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in their win over Jacksonville Saturday evening. At the time of this writing, the halftime entertainment for this game has not been announced as of yet.

Let me know who you will think will win in the comments. Last week, the commenters let me know who they thought would win. Five people picked the 49ers. Three people picked the Cowboys. Two people picked the Chiefs. One person picked the Jaguars. One person picked the Bengals. Nobody picked the Eagles or the Giants because we all knew what was going to happen in that game. Nobody picked the Bills either, which I found sort of surprising. NewsBreak commenters, surprise me again with your picks.