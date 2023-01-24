USF Blood Drive on 1/24

Photo by Nguyễn Hiệp on Unsplash

The University of Saint Francis (USF) will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, January 24th from 1 PM to 6 PM CST. This blood drive is sponsored by the American Red Cross, so there should not be any issues in regards to blood donation procedures. The blood drive will be held at the USF Assembly Hall Gymnasium located at 1550 Plainfield Road (US Route 30) in Joliet.

The month of January is National Blood Donor Month. Levels are normally low at blood banks throughout the country due to all of the accidents and incidents that occur during the holiday season. For the beginning of 2023, blood bank levels are extremely low. Throughout the country, 11 percent of blood banks only have one day supply of blood or less along with another 11 percent having less than two days supply of blood. That means that the blood banks throughout the USA are unprepared to handle when the next catastrophe happens.

Fortunately, there will be an incentive for you to give blood this month. Anyone that donates blood this month will be entered into a drawing to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII. You have a chance to see this year's Super Bowl, which will be played in Glendale, AZ along with round-trip airfare, three nights of hotel accommodations, and a $500 gift card to cover additional expenses.

As of this writing, there are only two more appointment times remaining with the times being 1 PM and 1:15 PM. You will have to sign up quickly so that you will have a chance to go to the Super Bowl.