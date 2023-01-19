Wedding Expo on 1/22

Wedding rings Photo by Beatriz Pérez Moya on Unsplash

The Rialto Square Theatre will be holding its annual Wedding Expo on Sunday, January 22nd from 12 PM to 3 PM. Tickets for the Wedding Expo are $10 if you order in advance. If you are not able to pay for the tickets in advance or if you are a procrastinator, the tickets for the Wedding Expo will be $12 at the door.

If you are a couple that are currently in the process of planning your wedding, then make plans to show up to this Wedding Expo. As we all know, the cost to have a wedding and a reception is rather expensive. The average cost of a wedding in the USA is around $28,000 while the average cost of a wedding in the state of Illinois is $32,000.

The cost of having a wedding and a reception is so much because there are many expenses involved in having a wedding. A couple has to rent a venue to have a wedding. The couple has to pay for the services of a state-licensed minister, for a photographer, and for flowers. The couple has to pay for the wedding dress along with the clothing rentals for the bridesmaids and the groomsmen.

Once the wedding is paid for, then the couple has to pay for the reception. The costs for a reception involves paying a caterer for the food and paying a DJ to play some good tunes throughout the night.

Many different wedding vendors will be on site at the Wedding Expo on Sunday. Talking to these vendors could lead to potential discounts that could definitely cut down on expenses.