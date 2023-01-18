2023 NFL Divisional Playoff schedule

The National Football League (NFL) Divisional Playoffs will be this weekend. Here is a quick look at the schedule.

Saturday, January 21st

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - 4:30 PM EST.

Jacksonville will look to continue to ride the momentum from Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers were up 27-0 in the first half, but the Jaguars clawed back to win the game 31-30 with a field goal in the final seconds because the Jaguars remembered that the Chargers are coached by Brandon Staley. Jacksonville will look not to dig themselves into a hole this week because they will have to go up against Kansas City.

New York Giants (9-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) - 8:15 PM EST.

This NFC East Division rivalry will reach new heights on Saturday night between the Giants and the Eagles. The Giants lost both times to the Eagles in the regular season.

Sunday, January 22nd

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (13-3) - 3 PM EST.

Emotions will be high in this game because their regular season game from two weeks ago was cancelled. Fortunately, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still with us today and is on the road to full recovery.

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4) - 6:30 PM EST.

The playoff game between the Cowboys and the 49ers went to the wire last season with the Niners winning 23-17. Now, the Cowboys will be looking to return the favor on Sunday.

Please let me know who you think will win in the comments.

