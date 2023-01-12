Illinois lawmakers give themselves a pay raise

Adrian Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1s40_0kBP7lUM00
A dollar and some changePhoto byKenny EliasononUnsplash

Illinois lawmakers started off their new term by giving themselves a pay raise on Monday. The base pay for legislators was raised 18% to $85,000 per year. The base pay for lawmakers in the state of Illinois for the last two years was at $72,000 per year.

Notice that they gave themselves a raise first for these two years instead of giving themselves a raise after improving the economy throughout the state of Illinois this year and next year. Here is the reason as to why lawmakers in the Land of Lincoln gave themselves a raise without doing any work yet for this term. This reasoning comes from a quote by current Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

"While I know people are willing to take a discounted salary off of what they might get in the private sector to come to a public service, you really have to be somewhat competitive. People are putting their kids through college, or they're paying their mortgage or their rent. You can't ask people to take 50% of what they were taking in the private sector."

The claim that Governor Pritzker makes in this quote is that Illinois senators and Illinois representatives deserve more money because they chose to become lawmakers while leaving occupations in which they were making six figures.

This type of logic explains why Illinois is ranked last out of the 50 US states in regards to fiscal stability. If they were so concerned about losing so much money from leaving their private sector job, then they should have stayed at that private sector job.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# illinois lawmakers# pay raise# governor j b pritzker# governor pritzker# last in fiscal stability

Comments / 22

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
2K followers

More from Adrian Holman

Illinois State

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"

Read full story
46 comments
Joliet, IL

Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19

One of the busiest intersections in Joliet will be even busier next week. The city of Joliet has announced that there will be daily lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from Monday, January 16th to Thursday, January 19th. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane northbound and southbound on Illinois Route 53 between Patterson Road and Doris Avenue. The lane closures will occur every day from Monday to Thursday next week between 9 AM and 3 PM CST.

Read full story

Miley Cyrus released new single 'Flowers' yesterday

Fans of pop singer Miley Cyrus have been waiting two years for her to release some new music. Fortunately for them, the wait is now over. Cyrus released her new single titled 'Flowers' yesterday evening.

Read full story
Joliet, IL

2023 MLK Brunch & Celebration on 1/14

The African American Business Association (AABA) will be holding the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Brunch and Celebration on Saturday, January 14th from 11 AM CST to 1 PM at the IBEW Local 176 located at 1100 Northeast Frontage Road in Joliet. Doors will open at 10:30 AM.

Read full story

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule from 1/14 to 1/16

The National Football League (NFL) Super Wild Card Weekend will be going down this weekend from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th. The entire schedule is now set with the last week of the regular season ending on Sunday evening. This weekend will be the first weekend that all of the wild card games will be rematches since 2009.

Read full story
Illinois State

Is the elimination of cash bail constitutional via the SAFE-T Act?

Last week, the Illinois Supreme Court has delayed the decision on the elimination of cash bail via the SAFE-T Act until March of this year. The new bill that was passed last year was going to eliminate cash bail for offenses in which cash bail should remain. Take a second to answer these questions.

Read full story
Illinois State

SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.

Read full story
46 comments
Illinois State

Poem about SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is seeking to eliminate cash bail throughout the entire state of Illinois. To give you an easy explanation on how this law could affect your life as a citizen of the Land of Lincoln, I decided to give a breakdown of what could happen in the form of a poem.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Supreme Court scheduled to hear oral arguments about SAFE-T Act in March 2023

The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order earlier today that they will not hear the oral arguments for and against the elimination of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act until March 2023. However, the Illinois has not scheduled a specific date within the month of March.

Read full story
Illinois State

Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?

In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.

Read full story
79 comments
Illinois State

Illinois LEADS in profiling (An investigation)

The Illinois State Police currently utilizes a computer software system that is called the Law Enforcement Agency Database System, which is better known as LEADS. The personal information of every person can be accessed from this database.

Read full story
5 comments
Joliet, IL

Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7

Rocket Pro Wrestling is back this year with Resolution on Saturday, January 7th from 4 PM until 8 PM CST at St. Joseph Park. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and $20 for front row seats. You can only buy tickets at the door, so you will need to get there early if you want a front row seat. Rocket Pro Wrestling usually holds an event at St. Joseph Park once a month with the seats selling out fast.

Read full story
Illinois State

Cash bail remains in effect for now in Illinois

Whew, that was really close. However, we are not out of the woods yet. Yesterday, the SAFE-T Act went into effect. There was a stipulation in the bill that was going to eliminate cash bail for 43 of the 108 counties within the Land of Lincoln.

Read full story
35 comments
Illinois State

SAFE-T Act goes halfway into effect on 1/1/23

The biggest debate throughout the state of Illinois over the past year is the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act was signed into law earlier this year in which the act is supposed to bring police reforms throughout the entire state.

Read full story
37 comments

New release from Max Caster

One of the wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) that made the biggest moves this year is "Platinum" Max Caster. In one year, Caster went from being an unknown indie wrestler to currently being one-half of the Acclaimed, the AEW tag team champions.

Read full story
Shorewood, IL

New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash

Skooter's Roadhouse will be holding their annual New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash to bring in the New Year with an epic party. The fun will begin on Saturday, December 31st at 9 PM CST until 1 AM on the first day of 2023.

Read full story

Museum Campus Exploration Day on 12/29

If you are one of the types of people that do not like to be told where you can or cannot go, then clear out your schedule on Thursday. The Isle la Cache Museum will open up all of their buildings for Museum Campus Exploration Day on Thursday, December 29th from 10 AM until 4:30 PM CST. You will be able to check out each and every building throughout the Isle la Cache Museum campus without anyone telling you that your movement is prohibited.

Read full story

What is seen under the holiday lights (poem)

So that we will clearly be able to see all of the holiday fights. When some drink too much and then go over the deep end. Light bulbs blinking look so awesome during Christmas time.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Computer monitor thrown at airport employee

Airport employees have to deal with all sorts of situations each and every day. The different lines that people have to go through at the airport can test a person's patience. Plus, unforeseen circumstances can happen at the ticket counter in regards to ticket confirmation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy