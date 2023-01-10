2023 MLK Brunch & Celebration on 1/14

Quote from Martin Luther King, Jr Photo by Darold Pinnock on Unsplash

The African American Business Association (AABA) will be holding the 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Brunch and Celebration on Saturday, January 14th from 11 AM CST to 1 PM at the IBEW Local 176 located at 1100 Northeast Frontage Road in Joliet. Doors will open at 10:30 AM.

Tickets are listed at $25 for general admission and brunch and $40 for brunch along with VIP seating. Proceeds from the MLK Brunch and Celebration will benefit the Michael Austin Clark Upward and Onward Certification Scholarship.

You will want to secure a seat for this event because there will be a panel discussion after the brunch. The theme for the event is 'Cultivating Action Through Collective Impact.' The moderator for this event is author Ernest Crim III.

The panelists for this event are Dr. Yolanda Palmer, Joliet Junior College Executive Vice President, Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer, MSW and LCSW at the Will County State's Attorney Office, The Honorable Judge Vincent F. Cornelius of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court of Will County, and Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Emmanuel "Chris" Welch.

As we remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. during this weekend, realize that progress can only continue with a unified effort. The dream of a unified America has become a nightmare for some after he gave his "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963. However, obstacles should never be used as an excuse for you not to do anything. Neutrality is the biggest detriment to moving forward. This year, I challenge you to do something instead of allowing for chaos to abound.