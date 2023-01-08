SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Vote in my poll in order to be happy Photo by stefan moertl on Unsplash

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.

The Illinois Supreme Court will now make a verdict on the cash bail issue later on this year in the month of March. I shared my viewpoint on the elimination of cash bail in poetic fashion.

Now, I want to hear from you. I have created a poll and I want to know, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?" You will be able to vote in this poll.

You can vote in this poll from now until Friday, January 13th. Do you think that cash bail is used to oppress the poor? Are you siding with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on this issue? Vote yes. Do you think that the elimination of cash bail will bring about the biggest crime wave since Illinois became a state in 1818? Vote no.

Let your voice be heard now before the verdict is handed down in two months by the Illinois Supreme Court. If you are not on Elon Musk's Twitter, then leave your response in the comments section. After posting your comment, please share this article to other people that live in the Land of Lincoln so that our voices can be heard.