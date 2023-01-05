Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?

In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.

"The court system will make a ruling on it through the Illinois Supreme Court sometime over the next few months. I'm disappointed that there's a delay in the implementation; justice shouldn't be delayed, and we want our neighborhoods to be safer, and putting the pre-trial fairness act into effect will make our neighborhood safer."

The claim that Governor Pritzker is making is that eliminating cash bail will ensure fairness for offenders before trial. However, this elimination of cash bail means that there will not be any consequences for anyone who breaks the law. This elimination of cash bail is not fair to my rights because any person that commits a crime in the state could then continue to do crimes until their court date. The purpose of even having laws is to enforce the consequences of the law.

For example, here is a list of crimes that a person will be able to do in which a police officer will have to treat like a minor traffic ticket. All of these offenses are second-class felonies.

- 2nd degree murder

- Arson

- Driving on a suspended or revoked license

- Possession of methamphetamines

- Kidnapping

- Aggravated DUI

- Robbery

- Non-domestic aggravated battery

- Violation of possessing a firearm without a FOID

- Drug offenses

- Aggravated assault

For example, if this law of eliminating cash bail goes into effect, then any person in the state can go out and do what Kyle Rittenhouse did and just receive a ticket. Rittenhouse was originally charged with second degree murder.

Even Joe Rogan thinks that this SAFE-T Act is a joke.