Illinois LEADS in profiling (An investigation)

Adrian Holman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuTTR_0k3p5xv300
Photo byRyoji IwataonUnsplash

The Illinois State Police currently utilizes a computer software system that is called the Law Enforcement Agency Database System, which is better known as LEADS. The personal information of every person can be accessed from this database.

For example, a police officer pulls over someone during a traffic stop and asks for the driver's license and vehicle registration. When the officer goes back to his vehicle, then he will either run the information through LEADS or will radio for dispatch to run the information through LEADS if there are other extenuating circumstances happening at the time of the traffic stop.

The information in LEADS will show the officer whether or not the person driving the vehicle has a warrant out for his or her arrest and will show if the vehicle is a stolen vehicle.

However, there is one embedded stipulation in the LEADS that creates profiling in regards to race. The LEADS designates Caucasians, Latinos, and Asians as White with the African-Americans as Black. Why are African-Americans singled out and segregated within this database system that is used by every police officer within the state of Illinois?

The population of Illinois is also listed the same way with around 70% White, 14% Black, 5% Asian with the rest listed as other races.

Latinos are listed as White in the database so that the police can pull over Latinos and African-Americans at a disproportionate rate. Black people are pulled over 1.7 times more than other races in the state of Illinois. However, that is covered up by pulling over Latinos and designating them as White in the database statewide.

