Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7

Rocket Pro Wrestling is back this year with Resolution on Saturday, January 7th from 4 PM until 8 PM CST at St. Joseph Park. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission and $20 for front row seats. You can only buy tickets at the door, so you will need to get there early if you want a front row seat. Rocket Pro Wrestling usually holds an event at St. Joseph Park once a month with the seats selling out fast.

Independent wrestling has been thriving in the 2000's because these events are great to bring your children to that love WWE that is way more economical than cleaning out your wallet to cave in to their pleas to go to a Raw or Smackdown event. It's better to pay $20 for a front row seat than paying around $2,000 for a ringside seat to a WWE live event. Tell your children that they can go to see Rocket Pro Wrestling live and that they can continue to sing the Seth Rollins theme song when he is on TV Monday nights.

You will see a good show if you check this show out. The Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution card has eight different matches for you and for your family to enjoy.

Come check these wrestlers out because you could be looking at the next potential wrestling superstar. The majority of all of the wrestlers that you see every week on TV started out wrestling on independent cards all throughout the world. For example, Joliet's own Juice Robinson started out on indie wrestling cards back in 2009. Now, he is in AEW.