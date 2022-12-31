SAFE-T Act goes halfway into effect on 1/1/23

The biggest debate throughout the state of Illinois over the past year is the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act was signed into law earlier this year in which the act is supposed to bring police reforms throughout the entire state.

Some of the reforms that are in the SAFE-T Act that make common sense are added requirements for police training and certification and body cameras to be worn by every police officer in the state because everyone must have some basic level of accountability.

However, the big holdup in this bill is that it eliminates cash bail within the entire state of Illinois. 65 of the 108 counties in the Land of Lincoln filed a lawsuit against the State of Illinois and won earlier this week. As a result, cash bail remains in effect in those counties. However, the other 43 counties will get rid of cash bail.

We will see rather quickly whether or not the SAFE-T Act works because it goes halfway into effect on New Year's Day. One of the counties in which the SAFE-T Act goes fully into effect is in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago.

Here's how no cash bail will look under the SAFE-T Act. Felony charges such as second degree murder, arson, driving on a suspended or a revoked license, trafficking or possession of meth, kidnapping, aggravated DUI, robbery, non-domestic aggravated battery, possession of an illegal firearm, gun running, straw purchases of firearms, and aggravated assault will be treated by misdemeanors.

That means that a person can kill someone, burn down a house, drive recklessly, be high on meth, put somebody in a trunk, drive around drunk and high, rob people, hit random people, and possess illegal firearms while only receiving a ticket the same way as if someone runs a stop sign.

Also, those who are currently in custody awaiting trial for these charges will be set free on 1/1/23. That means thousands of prisoners will be released.

If you see someone at your house on Sunday wearing one of those MTG masks from "The Purge," then do not say that I did not warn you. Remain alert. Keep your head on a swivel. Protect yourself.