New release from Max Caster

One of the wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) that made the biggest moves this year is "Platinum" Max Caster. In one year, Caster went from being an unknown indie wrestler to currently being one-half of the Acclaimed, the AEW tag team champions.

The reason why the jump was made was solely based upon his walk to the ring before he wrestled. Before every match, he would make up a rap totally disrespecting his opponent. He received boos at first, but now he receives the biggest pop from the crowds whenever he makes an appearance. Here are a few of his best rap moments this year in AEW.

The thing about his raps is that he uses relevant similes and metaphors that are intricate, yet they are simple so that everyone in the audience is able to grasp the meaning immediately. We have not seen a good rap gimmick work in professional wrestling since 2006 when John Cena was freestyling on WWE.

Earlier this week, he released his Platinum Max new single called "Rassle." The rap is a diss track of wrestling legends Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. He holds no punches on this track. The most impressive part of this track is that he switches styles mid-track.

Even though this release has only been out for a couple of days, the reactions have already gain traction in the wrestling world. He was threatened by Karen Jarrett, the wife of "Double J" Jeff Jarrett. This makes the rap even better. He was actually threatened by a Karen whose name is actually Karen. Also, former WWE wrestler Kurt Angle did not appreciate a line in the rap.