Snowflakes 2023 Photo by Pixabay

Skooter's Roadhouse will be holding their annual New Year's Eve Skooter's Bash to bring in the New Year with an epic party. The fun will begin on Saturday, December 31st at 9 PM CST until 1 AM on the first day of 2023.

This extravaganza that ushers in New Year's Day is so epic because tickets are $60 for the event. The doors will open at 8 PM, so you will want to get there early in order to save seats for you and for your friends.

Sixty dollars for this Skooter's Bash is worth the money because you will be able to drink and to eat all that you want for those four hours. Also, the price of admission will keep out the majority of the lames that are usually at the bar.

The interesting layout within Skooter's Roadhouse guarantees that you will have a good time at the NYE Skooter's Bash. This event is literally two parties in one. The DJ will be playing songs all four hours at the front stage near the main bar.

However, if you are not feeling the music the DJ is playing, then head to the back of the bar where there will be live music all four hours in the concert area. The group that will be performing live in concert is Buckle. Buckle has been performing for about a decade in the Chicago area. The band covers all different kinds of country music in the genres of country rock, bluegrass, and rockabilly.

Tickets are still available at this time. Skooter's Roadhouse is located at 700 West Jefferson Street (US Rte 52) in Shorewood.