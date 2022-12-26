Museum Campus Exploration Day on 12/29

Traditional longhouse Photo by Pixabay

If you are one of the types of people that do not like to be told where you can or cannot go, then clear out your schedule on Thursday. The Isle la Cache Museum will open up all of their buildings for Museum Campus Exploration Day on Thursday, December 29th from 10 AM until 4:30 PM CST. You will be able to check out each and every building throughout the Isle la Cache Museum campus without anyone telling you that your movement is prohibited.

First, you will want to walk around in the museum where you will be able to check out the Blanding's turtle. The Blanding's turtle is one of the many turtles that are located within the forest preserve area. Other animals that you can see in the forest preserve area are bald eagles and mink. Most of the birds that are normally in the forest preserve have migrated south for the winter.

The hiking trails throughout the forest preserve are either paved or limestone trails. Please make sure that you walk around with some shoes that will give you some traction and that you do not mind getting dirty because the ground will be wet due to all of the snow melting. The temperature is scheduled to be perfect for walking weather on Thursday with a high of 53 degrees.

The two best attractions out on the trail are the traditional longhouse and the traders cabin. The longhouse is similar to how the native Potawatomi tribe lived in the area around 300 years ago. The traders cabin is similar to how the French fur traders lived after they began to explore in the area in the 1700's.