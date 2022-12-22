Computer monitor thrown at airport employee

Airplane Photo by Pixabay

Airport employees have to deal with all sorts of situations each and every day. The different lines that people have to go through at the airport can test a person's patience. Plus, unforeseen circumstances can happen at the ticket counter in regards to ticket confirmation.

However, a situation escalated to a whole new level Wednesday at the Miami International Airport. A woman was apprehended for throwing a computer monitor from the ticket counter at an airport employee. The employee was hit in the shoulder by the computer and experienced bruising on his shoulder.

Camila McMillie, 25, was traveling from Alabama to New York and was connecting in Miami. While she was at the ticket counter with her two children, they both wandered off to the bathroom without telling their mother.

When she realized that her children were gone, then she went absolutely ballistic. At this point, we can understand that any person would be distraught about losing their children. However, McMillie took her anguish to the nth degree.

Instead of politely asking an employee to contact security so that they can help her find her children, she starts ripping out monitors and begins to throw them at people. From the video below, you can see that she was throwing monitors around as if she was about to put someone through the announcers table on WWE Monday Night Raw or on Friday Night Smackdown!

The coup de grace was when she took the last monitor and hit the employee in the shoulder. The employee was all in the Christmas Spirit because he was wearing reindeer antlers. However, Blitzen was blitzed with a computer monitor that bounced off of his deltoid.