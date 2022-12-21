Fort Worth, TX

Armed Forces Bowl on 12/22

Adrian Holman

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played on Thursday, September 22nd at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. The Armed Forces Bowl celebrates the student-athletes that choose to play football at military academies and to serve their country.

However, less football players in the future will select not to pursue their college football careers at military schools because Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI; look who is always looking to halt progression within the USA) has passed a law saying that a player must serve two active years in the military after their football playing days are over. That means an NFL prospect that is at a military school will not be able to pursue their NFL dreams if they are picked in the NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, the military school that ends up with the best winning record automatically qualifies for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl every season. This year, the Air Force Falcons (9-3) had the best record between them, Navy, and Army (The Marines and Space Force do not have football teams). They will be playing against the Baylor Bears (6-6).

Tickets are still available at the Amon G. Carter Stadium. Prices are as low as $9 per ticket.

If you like teams that run the football well, then you will enjoy this game. Air Force ran the triple offense rather well with the Falcons staying grounded with 813 passing yards compared to 3,971 rushing yards. Air Force is led by RB Brad Roberts (1,612 yds, 15 TD). Baylor is led by the rushing of Richard Reese (962 yds, 14 TD).

