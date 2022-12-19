Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20

Boise, ID

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 20th at Albertsons Stadium in Boise at 1:30 PM MST. The stadium is well-known for being the first football field that is blue. The blue football field is normally the home of the Boise State Broncos, but this bowl game will be between the San Jose Spartans (7-4), a team that is in the same conference with Boise State (Mountain West) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-4).

Eastern Michigan ended up being tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) West Division, but missed out on the MAC Championship Game after losing the tiebreaker to Toledo. The Eagles are flying high right now because they are on a three-game winning streak. Eastern Michigan's offense is led by QB Taylor Powell (14 TD passing) and RB Samson Evans (1,084 yds rushing, 13 TD). The pressure on defense will come from defensive lineman Jose Ramirez (12 sacks).

San Jose State finished tied for second place in the Mountain West - West Division (I do not mean to be redundant there, but that is what they really call their division. The Spartans are led on offense by QB Chevan Cordeiro (2,884 passing yds, 20 passing TD, 8 rushing TD), RB Kairee Robinson (696 yds, 10 TD), and WR Elijah Cooks (983 yds, 10 TD). The Spartans defensive line is also rather stout with Vilami Fehoko (9 sacks) and Cade Hall (7.5 sacks).

These teams have some interesting history because they played against each other 35 years ago in the 1987 California Bowl.

You still have a chance to see the beautiful blue field in person on Tuesday because available tickets are being sold for as low as $6. You will definitely pay more for the potato wedges at the stadium than for the price of admission.

