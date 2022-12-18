Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19

Football Photo by Pixabay

If you are looking for somewhere to go for a pre-Christmas vacation, then the Myrtle Beach Bowl is just for you. The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Monday, December 19th at 2:30 PM EST at Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. The Marshall Thundering Herd (8-4) will be going against the Connecticut (UConn) Huskies (6-6).

Marshall played well after moving to the Sun Belt Conference this season. The Thundering Herd just missed out on being in the Sun Belt Conference Championship by one game. However, they are currently on a four-game winning streak. Nevertheless, the season was somewhat disappointing in the Sun Belt after upsetting Notre Dame earlier in the season.

The Thundering Herd lives up to their nickname because Marshall wins games because of their running back Khalan Laborn. Laborn has rushed for 1,423 yards on 281 carries with 16 touchdowns.

UConn has been one of the most improved college football teams this season. The team went from 1-11 last season to being bowl-eligible this season with a 6-6 record. The hard work has paid off because this bowl game is the first bowl game for the Huskies since 2015. UConn will be looking to avenge a 2015 bowl loss to Marshall.

The Huskies offense is also based upon the run game, but the carries are spread out between four different running backs: Victor Rosa (561 yds), Devontae Houston (538 yds), Nathan Carter (405 yds), and Robert Burns (371 yds). Expect this game to be physical. Whichever team can assert their rushing style will win this game.

Tickets are still available for the Myrtle Beach Bowl with prices as low as $28.