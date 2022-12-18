Indiana Classic on 12/19 & 12/20

NCAA basketball Photo by Pixabay

The Indiana Classic presented by Holiday Inn PFW will take place on Monday, December 19th and on Tuesday, December 20th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Purdue Fort Wayne will be the host university. The other teams in the Indiana Classic along with Purdue Fort Wayne are Indiana University - Purdue University - Indianapolis (IUPUI) (Ooey - Pooey), Southern Indiana, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

Here is a quick look at the schedule. All of the games will be televised on ESPN+. All of the times listed are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Monday, December 19th

Southern Indiana vs IUPUI - 4 PM.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs Purdue Fort Wayne - 7 PM.

Tuesday, December 20th

Texas A&M-Commerce vs IUPUI - 4 PM.

Southern Indiana vs Purdue Fort Wayne - 7 PM.

The Indiana Classic will be the first Division I tournament for Southern Indiana and for Texas-A&M Commerce. Both teams are former powerhouse Division II teams that have reclassified to the big time this season. Southern Indiana has joined the Ohio Valley Conference, while Texas-A&M Commerce has joined the Southland Conference.

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles have been holding their own so far with a 6-5 record. The Screaming Eagles have made the proper adjustments to DI basketball because they are currently on a three-game winning streak with one of the wins being an upset over Indiana State. Also Southern Indiana leads the all-time series against Purdue Fort Wayne 23-13.

The road has been more rocky for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions though as they are currently 4-7. They do have an upset victory over Hawaii this season, so the Lions are capable of putting a good game together in the Indiana Classic.

Both of these teams have a chance of beating the IUPUI Jaguars because their season has been a nightmare so far at 2-9. IUPUI has not won a game over a Division I opponent all season long. Ooey-Pooey!

The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons are off to a good start with a 7-4 record. The Mastodons are now also riding a three-game winning streak.

IUPUI and Purdue Fort Wayne will not be playing each other in this classic because they are both in the Horizon Conference. They will play against each other twice in the month of January.

Tickets are still available for all four games of the Indiana Classic. Tickets are now as low as $9.50.